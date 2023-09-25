Adele continues to fuel marriage speculation as pop superstar describes herself as Rich Paul’s ‘wife’ during Las Vegas concert – weeks after calling him her ‘husband’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Adele has once again sparked marriage speculation when she referred to herself as “wife” during her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday.

The British singer, 33, appeared to suggest she had tied the knot with beautiful Rich Paul, 44, during a casual chat with the crowd.

Discussing the sports agent’s love for American football and her struggle to understand the rules, she said, “I’m not the best when it comes to football.”

It happened just weeks after Adele called Rich her “husband” while on stage after a fan proposed to the singer.

‘You can’t marry me. “I’m straight, honey, and my husband is here tonight,” Adele replied.

Something to tell us? Adele, 33, sparked marriage speculation again when she referred to herself as “wife” during her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday

Husband? The British singer appeared to suggest she had tied the knot with beautiful Rich Paul, 44, during a casual chat with the public (pictured together in April)

The fan replied, “Can you try?” only for the hitmaker to clap back: ‘No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rijk. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Adele and Rich have been dating for two years. They made their relationship public in July 2021 when they sat courtside together at an NBA game.

The Grammy winner has been wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger for about a year.

When asked about it in the past, she noted that it wasn’t an engagement ring, she just likes luxury jewelry.

She met LeBron James’ agent on the dance floor at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

She has often praised her boyfriend and during an interview called their relationship the easiest she has ever had Rolling stone.

‘He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s incredible to see him do what he does,” she said of Paul CBS in 2021.

‘It’s just timing. But it would be interesting to see what my reaction in general is to everything that hurts me now that I feel so safe in myself, and I talk outside of romance too.”

Dating: Adele and the sports agent, 41, have been dating for two years after meeting on the dance floor at a mutual friend’s birthday party; seen 2023

Last month, during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, the Skyfall singer revealed she would like to have another child.

Adele has a 10-year-old son, Angelo, from her three-year marriage to Simon Konecki.

She told the audience that she was “ready to be a mother again soon.”

“I really want to be a mother again soon,” Adele said during a sweet conversation with an audience member.

The I Drink Wine singer then admitted that she was writing ‘lists’ of names.

“So every time I see a name I like, I write it down on my phone.”