Cate Blanchett, 54, stuns in a daringly plunging black jumpsuit as she joins chic Lily Allen, 38, at Giorgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week

Cate Blanchett and Lily Allen both made a very stylish appearance at the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

Actress Cate, 54, looked sensational as she graced the red carpet in a stylish black jumpsuit that fit like a glove.

The star, an ambassador for the Armani brand, dazzled in the daringly cut swimsuit with sequin embellishment and striking cape sleeves.

Cate added inches to her statuesque frame with a pair of sky-high black Aquazzura boots as she posed for photos at the star-studded event.

Flashing her gorgeous smile, the star showed off her radiant makeup palette and styled her blonde locks in luxurious curls.

Meanwhile, British singer Lily, 38, looked stunning in a pink satin co-ord set that looked like she had dyed her glossy locks to match.

The look consisted of wide-leg trousers and a matching blouse, paired with a long black coat.

The Smile hitmaker wore radiant make-up and opted for stylish accessories with pointed heels and a chic clutch.

The Ocean’s 8 star Cate later beamed for photos alongside French actress Juliette Binoche, 59.

Juliette looked effortlessly stylish as she tucked a white T-shirt into black wide-leg trousers and a long black leather jacket.

Cate’s partnership with the luxury brand was signed in 2013 for a whopping $10 million dollars and she has since been featured in a number of advertisements.

On aligning her views with Armani and their view of beauty, she previously said: ‘I think we often have a very narrow field of focus when we talk about beauty, but I find beauty in unexpected places…

“And the different types of collaborations over the years have broadened my lens – and I’m very grateful for that.”

About the scent Sí she said: ‘With scent you can create an atmosphere; it is very emotional, unconsciously charged…

“Anything that can help embody a character or atmosphere on set, I’ll do. Finding a scent for a character allows you to operate on a much more subconscious level.

Her appearance comes after Cate enjoyed a rare getaway with her son Roman in New York.

Cate shares sons Roman, Dashiell, 21, and Ignatius, 15, as well as adopted daughter Edith, eight, with Upton, 57 – who she tied the knot with in 1997.

The award-winning actress made her film debut in 1997 in the Paradise Road project, but rose to prominence after landing the lead role in the historical drama Elizabeth (1998).

Over the course of her successful career to date, Blanchett has been nominated for a total of eight Oscars and won two: Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine.

Speaking to Page Six last April, Cate admitted that despite her fame, her children are “disinterested” in their mother’s stardom.

Think pink! Meanwhile, British singer Lily, 38, looked stunning in a pink satin co-ord set that looked like she had dyed her glossy locks to match

Chic: the look consisted of wide-leg trousers and a matching blouse, combined with a long black coat

Glam: The Smile hitmaker wore radiant makeup with a heavy dose of eyeliner

Fashion: She opted for stylish accessories with pointed heels and a chic clutch.

“They have no idea, no idea,” she told the outlet. “I told them, ‘Oh, I’m going to New York for 36 hours. I’ll be back on Wednesday…’ One of them gets an award at school, and they said, ‘Oh, OK, have fun.’ .”‘

The star said her four children are “disinterested” in her fame, but “in the best, healthiest way possible.”

She recently celebrated the release of a recent project titled The New Boy, which premiered in Australia on July 6. The beauty played the lead role of Sister Eileen in the film – which was both written and directed by Warwick Thornton.

The premise reads: “The hypnotic story of a nine-year-old indigenous Australian orphan boy who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun,” according to IMDB.