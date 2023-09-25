Taylor Swift’s romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce comes DESPITE her Eagles loyalty – something she shares with his mother Donna

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Self-proclaimed Eagles fan Taylor Swift could get some fashion tips from new beau Travis Kecle’s mother, Donna — someone who shares a keen interest in Philadelphia.

Swift has become romantically linked to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the gossip only increased on Sunday when the 33-year-old pop star was pictured next to Donna as Travis scored a touchdown against the visiting Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

But while both women wore red in Kansas City, their football loyalties remain divided between the Chiefs and Eagles: Swift, because she’s from the Philadelphia suburbs, and Donna, because his oldest son, Jason, plays center for the Birds.

Donna even has a custom shirt and jacket to match her shared Eagles-Chiefs fandom, the first one she wore during Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over Philadelphia in February. That jersey has since been enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Swift’s NFL fandom was previously revealed in the song Gold Rush, in which he calls her “Eagles t-shirt hanging on the door.”

Eagles fan Taylor Swift could use some fashion tips from Donna Kelce, another fan from Philadelphia

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff against the Chicago Bears

Eagles center Jason Kelce pictured with the team mascot and his own mother, Donna (right)

Swift was pictured in the stands wearing a red and white jersey in the Chiefs colors, laughing and joking with Kelce’s mother Donna throughout the game. The Chiefs also welcomed their new star fan, tweeting “Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift” alongside a video of her cheering on the team.

The pair have recently been romantically linked and the Chiefs tight end did little to play down the rumors this week, admitting that he invited her to watch him play. And this is the weekend she took her up on the offer, with Swift currently enjoying a break between dates on her incredibly popular Eras Tour.

She was seen on camera shouting and clapping enthusiastically before the start of the game, with Kelce one of the star players for the Chiefs – the current Super Bowl champions.

“It’s life, baby,” Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week about getting Swift to see him play. “I threw it over there, I threw the ball into her court.

“I said, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead, maybe you should come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead, to see which one is a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future. Okay, nuwwww.”

The Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl last season, have won one and lost one this time around.

Donna Kelce beat out both of her sons Jason and Travis to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Donna’s Chiefs-Eagles jersey has since been enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio

Kelce was photographed warming up with his teammates in sunny Kansas City and was seen deep in conversation with quarterback and star player Patrick Mahomes before the start.

He was mocked by fans on social media as he arrived for the match wearing a strangely matching blue and white jacket and trousers. Chiefs fans said Kelce, who is known for his flamboyant dressing sense, looked like he had painted his house before the game.

Fans in the stadium were clearly wondering if Swift would be there. A Cheifs supporter was seen holding up a sign reading ‘Is Taylor here?’.

Earlier this month it was reported that they were “hanging out quietly,” and then Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — Travis’ older brother — admitted on the WIP Morning Show that he believed the news was “100 percent true.”

“I think it’s going great and I think it’s 100 percent true,” he said. “I don’t really know much about what’s going on in Travis’ love life. You know, his business is his business and I try to stay out of that world.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a touchdown pass during the second half

Ironically, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year over Jason Kelce and the Eagles.

Mother Donna became famous for her divided loyalties and wore a 50-50 shirt for the match that was a mix of the colors of both teams.

But now she’s unintentionally more famous than ever before as she stands shoulder to shoulder with Swift for today’s match.

Travis, who previously dated influencer and broadcaster Kayla Nicole, was first linked to Swift earlier this month.

The Chiefs star first tried to connect with Swift when her Eras tour arrived in Kansas City over the summer.

He revealed on his New Heights podcast with Jason that he tried to get the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans show their support against the Chicago Bears during the first half

“So I was a little disappointed that I couldn’t get her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis said.

“She’s not meeting anyone, or at least she didn’t want to meet me. So I took it personally.”

Jason jokingly surmised that Swift, who is from Pennsylvania, refused to meet Travis because of her known fondness for the Eagles.

She even references her “Eagles t-shirt hanging on the door” in her song Gold Rush from Evermore, her ninth studio album.