Air Vanuatu cancels flights, leaving Australians stranded overseas

    By

    By Madeleine Achenza For Nca Newswire

    Published: 6:52 p.m. EDT, September 24, 2023 | Update: 6:58 p.m. EDT, September 24, 2023

    Hundreds of Australians are stranded on a popular island destination after several flights were cancelled.

    At least 26 Air Vanuatu flights to Australia and New Zealand have been canceled or postponed since Friday.

    Passenger Eva Wiland said she was scheduled to fly at 7 a.m. Sunday, but the flight was canceled the day before with very few details.

    “We were told not to go to the airport. Not trying to catch another flight at the airport because it’s closed,” she told Today on Monday.

    “We have no information.”

    Flights from Port Vila to Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne have all been affected, with the first flight due to leave the island on Tuesday.

    The airline posted a statement on its website on Sunday informing passengers that a technical problem was to blame for the mass flight cancellations.

    “Air Vanuatu would like to advise our customers that due to an ongoing technical requirement on our aircraft, a number of our services will be affected over the coming days,” the statement said.

    They advised passengers to continue to check their website for updates.

    By

