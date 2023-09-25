Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    The Far Right Took Over a County Board in Michigan and Wreaked Revenge

    The Far Right Took Over a County Board in Michigan and Wreaked Revenge

    A county commissioners board in western Michigan that was taken over by a far-right slate of candidates will vote Tuesday on whether to drastically cut the health department’s budget, in the face of pleas by public health officials and community protests.

    A group of ultraconservative candidates, motivated by resentment over COVID restrictions and mask mandates, swept to power in a election held in Ottawa County in Aug. 2022. Since taking office in January, the new commissioners affiliated with “Ottawa Impact” have used their majority to fire top county officials, install a former Trump administration official and MAGA loyalist as county administrator, shutter the county’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Office, and change the county motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”

    But their particular target has been the public health department, apparently in retaliation for COVID mandates.

