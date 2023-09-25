Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    News

    Fox’s Pete Hegseth Is Spitting Mad About ‘Slob’ Fetterman’s Dress Habits

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Fox’s Pete Hegseth Is Spitting Mad About ‘Slob’ Fetterman’s Dress Habits

    Fox News

    In a late entrance to the “insult Sen. John Fetterman for his style” race, Pete Hegseth came out swinging on Sunday, calling the Pennsylvania Democrat a “slob” who bears the sole responsibility for making the nation “look like a joke.”

    Like so many right-wingers, the Fox & Friends co-host appeared perturbed—triggered, even—by the spotlight thrust upon Fetterman in the wake of the news that the U.S. Senate is dropping its unwritten dress code. (The Pennsylvania senator and the hoodies and shorts that populate his wardrobe are widely believed to be the reason for the relaxing of the code, which has long consisted of the unspoken stipulation that athletic wear and the Senate floor don’t mix.)

    Hegseth launched into his tirade against Fetterman after co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested on the Sunday morning show that the clothes one wears “shows respect for where you’re going.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

