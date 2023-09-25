Three Golden Globe Voters Expelled for Allegedly Violating Code of Conduct

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The company behind the Golden Globes has expelled three voters for allegedly violating its code of conduct.

The Globes, owned by Dick Clark Productions, have removed Howaida Hamdy, Munawar Hosain and Aniko Navai from the group’s membership list following complaints and investigations into their conduct. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Hamdy, an Egyptian journalist and critic, became the subject of an internal investigation last month after she allegedly tweeted anti-Semitic messages in Arabic and included similar sentiments in her reviews. The investigation was launched after CAMERA, the Committee on Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, released a report report He accuses Hamdy of ‘glorifying terrorism’ and ‘extremism’.

Hamdy was one of 21 journalists added to the organization’s voting body in 2021 in an effort to increase diversity among its members. a Los Angeles Times expose revealed that it had zero black people among its then 87 members.

Bangladeshi-born Hosain joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1993, while Hungarian-born Navai became a member in 1999.

Hamdy, Hosain and Navai had all transitioned to Golden Globe employees after Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired all assets, rights and properties of the Golden Globes from the HFPA and turned the company into a for-profit corporation. (The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.)

As of Sunday, the official biography pages for all three members had been removed from the Golden Globes official website.

According to archived pages online, Hamdy began her journalism career in 1988, most recently as deputy editor-in-chief of the Egyptian news publication. Al-Akhbar. She is also a contributor to the London-based newspaper Al-Arab and the online media site Rasef 22. She moved to Los Angeles in 2020.

Also based in Los Angeles, Navai started her career as a reporter/presenter for Radio Hungary. She also held jobs at advertising agency BBDO and Voice of America before moving to LA to report on the entertainment industry. She also co-founded a PR agency in Budapest and ran a talent agency before returning to LA

Also based in LA, Hosain moved to the US in 1990 and started his journalism career with the Bangladeshi entertainment publication Ananda Bichitra while I also wrote for the weekly magazine Weekly Bichitra. He is also a photographer and his photos appear in, among others InStyle, People, Los Angeles Magazine, US Weekly And In contact.

The Golden Globes Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 10, 2024. No broadcast partner has yet been connected.

Deadline was the first to report the news of the three expelled members.