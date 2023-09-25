Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Hollywood Studios and Streamers

    WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Hollywood Studios and Streamers

    The Writers Guild of America told its 11,500 members on Sunday night that it had reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, signaling that the union’s historic 146-day strike may soon be at an end.

    An email sent out to the union noted “with great pride” that the new three-year contract “is exceptional—with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

    The deal, which comes after five days of hardcore negotiations, was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Its terms were not immediately made public.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

