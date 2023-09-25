Lidia Thorpe exposes why she thinks Anthony Albanese’s Voice to Parliament is hurting Aboriginal people

<!–

Lidia Thorpe says the Indigenous Voice in Parliament referendum is further harming the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people by tearing communities apart.

Thorpe leads the “non-progressive” bloc and believes The Voice would lack power and does not support the inclusion of Indigenous Australians in the constitution.

The Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Warrung woman says nothing will change for indigenous people, whether the vote is yes or no.

“Nothing changes if it’s a yes or a no,” she said.

“Our people continue to die at the hands of the system, the system is still racist.

Lidia Thorpe (pictured) said the Voice to Parliament referendum was tearing indigenous communities apart.

“Our people are suffering more now, I think, than (during) the George Floyd moment,” she said, calling the referendum on The Voice an “absolute nightmare.”

“There are communities torn apart, families fighting to know yes or no.

“What do we get at the end of the day… we have crumbs on the table. And that’s not enough.

She specifically called for the recommendations of the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody and the Bringing Them Home report to be implemented.

Meanwhile, Australians living in isolated communities are expected to start voting in the referendum at mobile polling stations.

Helicopters, 4x4s and even boats are used by the Australian Electoral Commission to reach the most remote corners of the country.

Given the logistical difficulty of accessing remote communities, voting in these areas began 19 days before the October 14 referendum date.

Early voting in other locations will begin October 2.

It comes as the latest Voice to Parliament poll shows just over a third of Australians – 36 per cent – ​​will vote yes.

The results were revealed in the latest Newspoll poll, which collected responses from 1,239 voters.

Latest opinion poll shows support for “Yes” at 36 percent, down 2 points in 3 weeks, while “No” increased to 56 percent, up 3 points from the previous poll , marking the lowest level of support and highest level of opposition so far (pictured, Anthony Albanese speaks at a Yes rally)

The drop in support for The Voice marks a two-point decline over the past three weeks.

Opposition to the historic referendum increased slightly to 56 percent with less than three weeks until polling day.

Women’s support fell from 41 percent to 36 percent, but the proportion saying they would vote no rose nine points to 57 percent.

At the same time, support for The Voice increased by three points among men, to 36 percent, while those with a university education also saw an increase to 54 percent.

Of most concern for the Yes campaign, however, will be the decline in support among 18-34 year olds, who constitute the strongest support base for The Voice.

Support among this demographic group fell five points to 50 percent — down from 70 percent at the start of the year — while those supporting no rose four points to 41 percent.