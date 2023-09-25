Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Taylor Swift Leaves With Travis Kelce After Hanging With His Mom at Game

    If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really are “New Romantics,” then Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium might just be about to become “Holy Ground” for Swifties everywhere.

    At the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Chicago Bears, Swift was spotted in Kelce’s suite—and sitting next to the tight end’s mother, no less. She was filmed cheering when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw Kelce a touchdown in the second half of the game, chest-bumping a friend and mouthing, “Let’s fucking go!”

    “I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes told Fox Sports after the game, which the Chiefs won 41-10. “I felt a little bit of pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Trav.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

