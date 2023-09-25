Freepour Espresso cafe criticised over female-only job ad in Marrickville

<!–

A trendy cafe has sparked outrage after posting a job advert for women only and asking them to send a photo of themselves.

Freepour Espresso in Marrickville, in Sydney’s inner west, posted the advert for a “full-time female barista/allrounder” on a Facebook job board.

The advert contained four main criteria that all-female applicants had to meet, leaving no room for male applicants.

The applicant was required to submit a photo, resume, availability, and a “recent photo of your latte art.”

The successful woman would be hired to prepare “coffee and cold drinks,” keep the coffee station “clean and tidy,” and take orders “when necessary.”

In exchange, they would benefit from “great opportunities,” “competitive rates and long, stable working days” and would be able to work with “state-of-the-art equipment.”

The job posting was reposted on Reddit where it sparked a heated debate.

Several commenters felt that asking women to provide photos for a barista role was almost creepy.

Others questioned whether a cafe was allowed to advertise a women’s only role.

“They’re also going to have to hire a lawyer now,” one person joked.

Others pointed out that such requirements are common when working abroad, particularly in Asia.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency warns that it is “unlawful” to advertise roles specifically aimed at men or women.

“Gender-coded language in job postings can not only deter women from applying for certain jobs, but it can also reinforce broader social beliefs about who “belongs” in those jobs and who doesn’t. not,” we can read on the agency’s website.

“Yes, it’s very common in my home country. It’s even normal to see a job offer specify the maximum age of the candidate (25-30 years old for example) and say “must be good looking” lol, especially in customer facing roles,” one person responded. .

“I’m glad I’m not here anymore.”

A third added: “The best way to solve this problem is to buy your coffee from a place that makes good coffee. It doesn’t matter what they look like.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Freepour Espresso for comment.