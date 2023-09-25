Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Balmoral Beach car crash: Wild scenes at one of Sydney’s most popular beaches

    By

    Sep 25, 2023
    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 11:29 p.m. EDT, September 24, 2023 | Update: 11:38 p.m. EDT, September 24, 2023

    A P-plater lost control of his vehicle and plunged off a footpath onto one of Sydney’s busiest beaches, narrowly avoiding horrified families.

    Balmoral Beach on Sydney’s North Shore was packed with Sydneysiders enjoying a lunchtime swim and fleeing for their lives after the vehicle ended up on the sand.

    Photos provided to Daily Mail Australia show the green SUV upside down on the sand as dozens of stunned beachgoers look on.

    “Young families enjoying the sun narrowly missed,” remembers a witness.

    More soon.

    By

