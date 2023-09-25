Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    News

    ‘The Golden Bachelor’: Senior Citizens Are Going to Save This Dying Franchise

    By

    Sep 25, 2023
    ‘The Golden Bachelor’: Senior Citizens Are Going to Save This Dying Franchise

    ABC

    Autumn is finally here. There’s a pleasant chill in the air, the seasonal drinks are flowing, and The Bachelor is turning over a new leaf with its oldest leading man yet. I’m calling it now: On Thursday night, 71-year-old grandfather, pickleball fan, and “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner is going to single-handedly turn this ailing franchise around.

    A long-gestating Bachelor spin-off, The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday on ABC and will, just like its predecessor, observe its leading man as he dates through a house of women to find The One. In this case, that would be Gerry—a retired restaurateur, father, and grandfather from Indiana who loves barbecuing, four-wheeling, and going out on the town with his loved ones.

    “He posts his thirst traps in a leather-bound album,” ABC’s first teaser croons. “His DMs have postage. He gets the early bird special any time he wants. If you call him, he’ll answer the phone. He doesn’t have gray hair, he has ‘wisdom highlights.’ Florida wants to retire, and move to him. He’s Gerry.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

