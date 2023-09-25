Outrage as several KFC stores go cashless in Australia

A KFC branch in Morisset has gone cashless

It joins stores in Lakehaven and North Wyong

A growing number of KFC stores are no longer accepting cash, sparking outrage among customers who share concerns that the country is going cashless.

A KFC branch in Morisset, a suburb of the New South Wales town of Lake Macquarie, has become the latest store of the fast food chain to adopt cashless payment.

A sign has been installed outside the store to inform customers of the move to card-only payment.

“This restaurant operates cashless. We only accept cards,” it reads.

The store joins branches in Lakehaven and North Wyong which also operate cashless.

This led to a backlash from Australians, many of whom debated the controversial decision on social media.

“I thought this wouldn’t be allowed and that cash would be accepted everywhere,” one person wrote.

“How long do you think it will be before all stores and everything in between stop cash transactions?”

The ACCC says: “Businesses can choose the types of payment they accept. It is legal for a business not to accept cash.

“However, businesses must be clear and upfront about the types of payments they accept and the total minimum price payable for their goods and services.”