Jets head coach Robert Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will remain New York’s starter despite another poor performance as the team falls to 1-2 since Aaron Rodgers’ injury

Following New York’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that the team will move forward with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback despite another putrid performance.

“Right now he gives us the best chance to win. So that’s actually the cleanest answer I can give you,” Saleh said of his third-year QB during the post-game press conference.

The Jets went 2 for 14 on third down, a week after going 1 for 10 in those situations in a 30-10 loss in Dallas. New York was outgained 358 yards to 171 by New England and had just 12 first downs and averaged a paltry 2.8 yards per play while losing its 15th straight meeting with its AFC East rival.

Wilson, making his second start in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, was 18 of 36 for 157 yards. He didn’t throw any interceptions, but again couldn’t get the offense moving much.

“It starts with me,” the third-year quarterback said. “I have to find a way to get better.”

“Yes, he’s doing well,” Saleh continued about Wilson.

“Even with Aaron at quarterback, we knew there were going to be some issues down the stretch because of the new offense, the new player, the new O-line, just new players all over the offensive side of the ball.”

“And now you have this curveball that was stuck on us. And so they’re acclimating and they’ll get better, but it’s still very early in the season.”

New York was seen as a potential Super Bowl contender before Rodgers was lost for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon and the drastic decline in what fans expected from the offense has led to much frustration after Wilson continued to highlight the poor performances that led to him being benched and replaced as the starter in the first place.

“Keep the faith, man,” Wilson told the fans.

“I really believe we have the boys. We continue to do everything we can to get better. We understand the frustrations.’

‘It’s not fun going out with three. It’s no fun not making drives, throwing football and scoring touchdowns. We understand that. We do everything we can. We’re going to get better.’