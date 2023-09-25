WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Leading Yes campaigner Thomas Mayo has responded to vicious rumors about his heritage and family as he prepares for the final three weeks of campaigning for Voice to Parliament.

The Old Quay became a household name ahead of the referendum, working closely with Anthony Albanese’s government to help promote the Yes vote.

And he faced his share of criticism after comments from his past resurfaced in which he called for reparations, “rent” paid to First Nations people and a change in the date of National Day. Australia. (He later told Daily Mail Australia that his opinion had changed as the referendum debate progressed.)

Critics have repeatedly raised questions about Mayo’s legacy. In an interview with the Betoota LawyerMayo called the insinuations “shocking.”

“It’s been quite shocking to see photos of your parents being shared, saying we’re not truly Indigenous,” he said.

Mayo’s father is from the Torres Strait Islands. His great-great-grandfather arrived in the Torres Strait from the Philippines and married a local woman.

His maternal grandparents are English, Irish and Polish.

“I didn’t come from a family of activists or anything,” he said. When the interviewer pointed out that he had been at the center of “several conspiracies,” Mayo said the rumors he had heard were “really crazy.”

“I was never a member of the Communist Party,” he added. “You can mix all these videos together and scare people.”

The references to the Communist Party come after Mayo spoke on a forum for the Search Foundation, an organization formerly linked to the former Communist Party of Australia.

Mayo toured Australia to campaign for the Yes vote and said he was looking forward to October 15 when he could finally take a break.

“I’ve been working hard on this for six years,” he said.

Even though back-to-back polls have seen support for Voice fall, Mayo, the government and the official Yes23 campaign are still hopeful they can secure a victory on October 14.

Her message to the public is: “don’t let yourself be taken for an idiot.”

“It’s an advisory committee. They are trying to deceive you.

Just over a third of Australians – 36 per cent – say they will vote yes to Voice to Parliament, according to the Newspoll survey of 1,239 voters conducted for The Australian.

This is a drop of two points in the last three weeks – the lowest level ever recorded for the beleaguered Yes campaign.

At the same time, opposition to the historic referendum increased slightly to 56 percent with less than three weeks until polling day.

Mayo said the Coalition – which supports the no vote – is doing nothing other than “looking for a cheap victory”.

“What a hill to die on,” he said.

One of the biggest criticisms of Voice to Parliament is that there is “not enough detail” for Australian audiences.

This message became one of the most successful of the No campaign and is the main reason Australians are voting No according to the Redbridge poll.

But Mayo said that, too, was disingenuous. He said the details of the Voice are available and do not need to be included in the referendum question itself.

He described the Constitution as “passport-sized” and said there is no other example where all the details are written into it.

“It doesn’t have the mechanics in it,” he said. “There’s just some high-level stuff. It gives Parliament the power to collect taxes, but it does not specify their amount. This gives flexibility.

“It just says there should be elections, it doesn’t say how many people are in Parliament.”