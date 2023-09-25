Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Weather: Little to partly cloudy, dropping highland and coastal temperatures

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with steady inland temperatures and decreasing coastal and mountainous degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

    nbsp;

    Coastal temperatures: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

    Mountainous temperatures: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

    Inland temperatures: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius

    Surface wind: Southerly to southwesterly during the day, with speeds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr

    Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fog

    Coastline humidity: 65 to 80%

    Sea: Low waves, with surface water temperature at 30 degrees Celsius

    Sunrise: 6:29

    Sunset: 18:30

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Leader of Canada’s House of Commons is forced to apologize after honoring a NAZI in the public gallery who fought in WWII – as 98-year-old is given round of applause by Justin Trudeau and visiting Zelensky

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Vile voice messages left for No campaigner Jacinta Price as she fights Indigenous Voice

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    The Fed will definitely be done tightening if there’s a government shutdown, top Morgan Stanley economist says

    Sep 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Leader of Canada’s House of Commons is forced to apologize after honoring a NAZI in the public gallery who fought in WWII – as 98-year-old is given round of applause by Justin Trudeau and visiting Zelensky

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Vile voice messages left for No campaigner Jacinta Price as she fights Indigenous Voice

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    The Fed will definitely be done tightening if there’s a government shutdown, top Morgan Stanley economist says

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Instacart founder Apoorva Mehta says his ’empty fridge’ was the inspiration for the delivery startup

    Sep 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy