Weather: Little to partly cloudy, dropping highland and coastal temperatures

NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with steady inland temperatures and decreasing coastal and mountainous degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.
Coastal temperatures: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Mountainous temperatures: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius
Inland temperatures: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius
Surface wind: Southerly to southwesterly during the day, with speeds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr
Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fog
Coastline humidity: 65 to 80%
Sea: Low waves, with surface water temperature at 30 degrees Celsius
Sunrise: 6:29
Sunset: 18:30
