Weather: Little to partly cloudy, dropping highland and coastal temperatures

NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with steady inland temperatures and decreasing coastal and mountainous degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

Coastal temperatures: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius

Surface wind: Southerly to southwesterly during the day, with speeds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr

Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fog

Coastline humidity: 65 to 80%

Sea: Low waves, with surface water temperature at 30 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 6:29

Sunset: 18:30

===========R.A.H.