Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    President al-Assad meets Li Qiang: Heading east is a political, cultural and economic guarantee for Syria

    NNA – President Bashar al-Assad affirmed that Syria today is more committed to heading east because it is the political, cultural and economic guarantee for it, and that is a principle on which the Syrian politics is based.

    Meeting Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing on Monday , President al-Assad pointed out that friendship and trust between Syria and China is based on a similar history and fixed principles, and these principles are the same from which we can move towards the future.

    President al-Assad considered that the relationship between the two countries could be launched more strongly through the three initiatives proposed by Chinses President Xi Jinping to develop cooperation in the economic and cultural fields and create joint investment projects within the Belt and Road Initiative.

    His Excellency noted that most countries in the world are looking forward to the Chinese yuan becoming a global currency , especially that the dollar has become the Western weapon against the countries of the world.

    President al-Assad thanked the Chinese government for providing support to Syria in its war against terrorism and in dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake hit the country last February. —SANA

