Beatles legend Ringo Starr, 83, is honoured with a Legacy Award at the Musicians Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville

Beatles legend Ringo Starr was honored with a Legacy Award at the Musicians Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday evening.

The singer, 83, was inducted as the first recipient of the Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

Ringo flashed a peace sign, reminiscent of his “peace and love” catchphrase, as he posed on stage wearing his signature dark sunglasses and two hoop earrings.

He wore a dark blue jacket with horizontal stripes and black skinny jeans with a pair of white sneakers with red and black details.

Joe Chambers, after whom the award is named, was a Nashville musician and co-founder of the museum.

Ringo released his twentieth and most recent solo album, What’s My Name, in 2019.

It featured two of his former bandmates: John Lennon, with Ringo singing a cover of his song, and Paul McCartney making a musical contribution.

The three men, along with George Harrison, rose to fame as members of the iconic rock band The Beatles.

Although they formed in 1960, drummer Ringo was the last to join in 1962, and the group would go on to become the best-selling music act of all time.

Ringo replaced drummer Pete Best, affectionately known as ‘the fifth Beatle’.

Ringo and his bandmates were awarded MBEs in 1965, much to the public’s disappointment.

Soon-to-be Prime Minister Harold Wilson said that wooing the Beatles was “a mockery of everything this country stands for.”

John Lennon famously gave back his MBE in 1969.

Ringo has been married to actress Barbara Bach for more than forty years and they celebrated his 83rd birthday together in July.

He has no children with Barbara, but three with first wife Maureen Cox, whom he divorced in 1975. She died after a battle with leukemia in 1994.

