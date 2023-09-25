Worker killed on site at Victoria Point, near Brisbane

Man killed on construction site

He died Saturday afternoon

A man has died following an incident on a construction site in Queensland.

The 56-year-old died at 1pm on Saturday at his workplace at Victoria Point, near Brisbane.

Details surrounding his death remain unclear.

“The forensic accident unit assists Occupational Health and Safety with investigations,” Queensland Police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Redlands MP Kim Richards revealed the incident happened at the site of the Cleveland-Redland Bay Road duplication project.

“To his family, friends and work colleagues, I offer my deepest condolences and those of all Redlanders for this very tragic loss,” she wrote on social media.