Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Dar-al-Fatwa: Mufti Derian stands at an equal distance from all candidates to Supreme Islamic Council elections

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Dar-al-Fatwa stressed, in a statement by its press office on Monday, that Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdellatif Derian quot;stands at an equal distance from all the candidates to the elections of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council in Beirut and all the Lebanese governorates.quot;

    quot;Derian does not interfere in the formation of the Islamic Sharia Council#39;s electoral lists, and he does not support any candidate or side or force,quot; the statement added.

    The statement comes in response to reports by quot;some newspapers that are known for their incredibility and twisting the truth.quot;

    =============R.A.H.

    By

