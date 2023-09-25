Dar-al-Fatwa: Mufti Derian stands at an equal distance from all candidates to Supreme Islamic Council elections

NNA – Dar-al-Fatwa stressed, in a statement by its press office on Monday, that Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdellatif Derian quot;stands at an equal distance from all the candidates to the elections of the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council in Beirut and all the Lebanese governorates.quot;

quot;Derian does not interfere in the formation of the Islamic Sharia Council#39;s electoral lists, and he does not support any candidate or side or force,quot; the statement added.

The statement comes in response to reports by quot;some newspapers that are known for their incredibility and twisting the truth.quot;

