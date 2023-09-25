Vile voice messages left for No campaigner Jacinta Price as she fights Indigenous Voice

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jacinta Price has vowed she will not be bullied after revealing some of the racist hate messages she received during her fight against Voice to Parliament.

The shadow minister for Aboriginal Australia has led the opposition’s vote no campaign for the upcoming referendum on October 14.

But the role made her a magnet for vicious personal attacks after she was targeted when her mobile number was leaked on social media.

In the days that followed, Senator Price said she was bombarded with shocking voicemails, some of which she played to 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Monday.

“Uncle Tom Coconut,” said a message broadcast on the air. “Hate your own people. Yeah, you’re a shame. You are an absolutely shameful and disgusting human being.

The attack combined two vile slurs used to describe black people who attempt to submit to white people, and those said to be brown on the outside but white on the inside.

“It’s a racially abusive term that was used against me and Warren Mundine,” she said.

Senator Jacinta Price has vowed she will not be bullied after revealing some of the racist hate messages she received while campaigning against Indigenous Voice in Parliament.

“We cannot be considered full human beings. People like to look at us in terms of color. And there’s just no room for that.

Another voicemail was peppered with obscenities as it insulted the senator for texting voters about the referendum.

“Fuck you, fucking Jacinta Price,” he would say. “Don’t text me on my phone with your fucking lying message.” You are a fucking fucking woman.

“There are obviously worse ones than those received in the messages that have come to us,” Senator Price told Fordham.

“It is simply remarkable how human beings feel they have the right to be aggressive, abusive, disgusting and horrible.”

The senator’s cell phone number – which has since been replaced – had been leaked by “a few individuals on Twitter and other platforms”, she explained.

“I have their details, so they have been reported to the police.”

But she said she was not deterred by the abuse.

‘Surely not. I’m not going to be bullied,” she vowed. “I’m here because there are people who are in a worse situation than me.

“I have to be their voice, because if I don’t, who else will?

The shadow minister for Aboriginal Australia has led the opposition’s no vote in the upcoming referendum on October 14.

The role made her a magnet for vicious personal attacks from Yes voters after she was targeted when her mobile phone number was leaked on social media.

She added: “I’ve seen so many people be violent and horrible towards me over the years and it doesn’t surprise me.

“I know what human beings are capable of. I just think, you know, wake up.

“I campaign to improve the lives of our most vulnerable who are silenced by violent perpetrators.

“And I won’t put up with abusers who send me messages like that… think about your behavior yourself and clean up your own backyard.” That’s what I said.’