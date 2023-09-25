Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh broaches means to bolster bilateral relations, cooperation with Indian Ambassador

    By

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Monday welcomed in his office at the Ministry, India#39;s new Ambassador to Lebanon, Muhammad Noor Rahman Sheikh, accompanied by the Indian Consul and Trade Attacheacute; Ajay Kumar and Embassy#39;s Commercialnbsp;Relations Officer Rana Zeitouni.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the latest general developments, as well as ways to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in vital sectors involving the Ministry.

    Minister Hamieh wished the new Indian Ambassador success in his new diplomatic duties.nbsp;

    The Indian Ambassador expressed his countryrsquo;s interest in bolstering the growthnbsp;of Indian-Lebanese relations.

