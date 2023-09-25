AUBMC’s SHP orchestrates Lebanon’s first-ever live-streamed procedures at the structural heart summit

NNA – The Structural Heart Program (SHP) at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) is proud to have hosted the first-ever Beirut Valves, a two-day course dedicated to transcatheter therapies for structural heart disease.nbsp;

This groundbreaking event was held on September 22 and 23 at Halim and Aida Daniel Academic and Clinical Center Multipurpose Rooms, American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon, with the aim to provide a platform for medical professionals to gather and exchange knowledge, foster cooperation between national and international physicians, and bridge the gap in cardiac care by providing education, training, and assistance, in order to enhance patient care in the field of structural heart disease.

The event, which came to fruition as the result of the efforts of effective members from AUBMC, including Dounia Iskandarani MScN, MScIH, Advanced Practice Provider at AUBMC; Fadi Sawaya MD, FACC, Interventional Cardiologist at AUBMC; and Ziyad Ghazzal MD, FACC, FSCAI, Interventional Cardiologist at AUBMC, aims to showcase the latest advancements in the field of cardiovascular interventions.nbsp;

One of Beirut Valves#39; unique features was the inclusion of live-streamed procedures from AUBMC#39;s state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory directly into the conference room. This unique feature happening for the first time in Lebanon, provided an exceptional training opportunity for attendees, allowing them to observe real-time procedures and engage in interactive discussions with the audience.

The two-day course has brought together renowned physicians of international acclaim*, spanning the globe, who were given a platform to share their expertise and experiences in transcatheter therapies for structural heart disease. Their knowledge and insights are not only beneficial to the local medical community but will also provide valuable information to a wider international audience. By incorporating different perspectives and approaches, this conference aimed to stimulate critical thinking and encouraged attendees to explore innovative strategies in their professional endeavors.

On this occasion, Dr. Fadi Sawaya said: ldquo;All the attention is on Beirut during these two days. We have once again put Beirut on the map, with physicians coming from all over the globe to attend this conference. This is another proof of the pioneering achievements of the structural heart program at AUBMC, being the leading medical center in Lebanon, in not only using state-of-the-art procedures that help in saving lives but also through promoting innovative medical educationquot;.

Beirut Valves took pride in offering a comprehensive and enriching scientific program specifically tailored for interventional cardiologists seeking to advance their careers. By bridging the gap between theory and practice, this immersive experience enhanced the learning process and fostered an environment of collaboration and knowledge sharing.

This conference also served as a platform for healthcare professionals to keep pace with the latest research findings, learn from the experiences and trial-and-error of their peers, and gain valuable insights that directly impact their daily clinical practice. By staying informed and incorporating evidence-based practices, attendees can enhance the safety and quality of care they provide to their patients. nbsp;To ensure a diverse and comprehensive educational experience, AUBMC#39;s SHP has forged collaborations with renowned centers of excellence from all around the world including Europe, North Africa, and the Gulf Region bringing together experts from various institutions with the aim to offer attendees a broader perspective and access to a wealth of knowledge.

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving field of cardiology and its subspecialties, continuous medical education programs are an indispensable requirement. In this sense, conferences like this one serve as the vital backbone of progress in the field of healthcare, as they provide the necessary platform for knowledge exchange, leading to fruitful collaborations that pave the way for transformative breakthroughs.

Once again, this innovative approach to medical education is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the SHP team at AUBMC to stay at the forefront of cardiovascular medicine. mdash; AUBMCnbsp;

