Inside Travis Kelce’s close-knit family as ‘girlfriend’ Taylor Swift watches NFL game with his mother Donna

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift was pictured at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday after she and Travis Kelce were rumored to be dating.

The 33-year-old singer was photographed from a suite with Travis’ mother Donna, where she performed an animated display.

Travis, also 33, invited the pop star, 33, to the match by telling her that he saw her “rocking the stage” during her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium, and so invited her to join him at the same featured in a 41-0 win over the Chicago Bears.

On The Pat McAfee Show, he said, “It’s life, baby. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. I said, “I saw you rocking the stage at Arrowhead, maybe you should come see me rocking the stage to see which one is a little more lit.”

So now that Taylor is ‘there’ with his mother, MailOnline looks at the other members of his close-knit family with a strong sporting background that Taylor might get to know.

Introducing… A look inside Travis Kelce’s close-knit family after ‘girlfriend’ Taylor Swift watched Sunday’s NFL game with his mom Donna (second from left)

Travis’ parents Ed and Donna

Meet the family: Travis (second from left) with his parents, grandmother and brother Jason

Travis was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, to parents Ed and Donna Kelce.

Donna is a former bank manager and Ed is a sales representative in the steel industry.

Travis’s early life was influenced by his upbringing in Cleveland Heights. He attended Cleveland Heights High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball.

Career highlights include winning the Super Bowl in 2019, being named first-team and second-team All-Pro multiple times, earning Pro Bowl selections and being part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Donna is known for attending both of her sons’ games, and is often seen wearing a double-sided jersey with both of their names on it.

Pride: Donna is known for attending both of her sons’ games and is often seen wearing a double-sided shirt with both their names on it

In February, the parents made NFL history with both sons on the playing field for the championship game.

Donna said on their New Heights podcast in February, “I want you both to be in the Super Bowl. What it actually is is that all I really wanted was pure joy.

“The first two Super Bowls, which you (both) were in. It was exciting. We wanted you to win so bad. It meant so much to get that one under your belt,” Donna said of Jason Kelce’s 2017 win with the Eagles and Travis’ 2020 win with the Chiefs.

Ed stole Donna from another man, the couple revealed on their son’s podcast.

Donna was supposed to meet another man, but along the way she stopped by a bar called Fagan’s in Old Cleveland Flats, where Ed had had a drink after work.

Donna said, “I was going out with a man that night. We were supposed to go to a play, but that didn’t work out. Your father and I have talked forever.”

She joked, “It was a good piece too! I really wanted to see it.’

Ed said he was covered in dirt from head to toe after working all day in the steel lab.

He said, “I’m wearing overalls covered in cement. We started talking and she gave me a ride home. She came in and I said to her, “Wait a minute, let me get changed.”

Ed said he took a quick shower before taking Donna to another nearby bar, with Donna adding that it “was meant to be.” They married in the late 1970s.

Travis’s older brother, Jason

Sibling Rivalry: Travis’ brother Jason (right) is an equally famous sports star, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles football team. The brothers faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl

Jason does also a prominent NFL player and serves as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The brothers famously made NFL history in February when they became the first brothers to face each other in a Super Bowl, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game.

Jason met his future wife Kylie McDevitt through an online dating app before they decided to get married on April 14, 2018.

Their first two daughters were born in October 2019 and March 2021.

Kylie was famously 38 weeks pregnant with their third child on Super Bowl Sunday and they welcomed their third daughter in February 2023.

Young Love: Jason and Travis have been big sports fans since childhood

In September 2022, the Kelce brothers launched a weekly podcast called New Heights.

In a joint statement ahead of the release of the first episode, the brothers shared their reason for starting the project.

They said, “We are two brothers from Cleveland Heights who dreamed of becoming professionals as children, and now we are here to express our opinions from within the game.

“We’ve been waiting for the right time to do this show, and with twelve Pro Bowls and two rings between us, we have a few things to say about the league, the new talent on the field, the upcoming season and our lives outside of the field.

“There will be a few notable names in episodes, but for the most part, this will be a raw dialogue between two brothers who got the chance to realize their childhood football dreams together.”

Travis’ sister-in-law Kylie

Family: Jason Kelce pictured with wife Kylie and their three daughters – Kylie said Travis is ‘the absolute best uncle you could imagine’

Kylie McDevitt Kelce, 31, is from the Philadelphia suburb of Narberth.

She attended Cabrini University in Pennsylvania as a field hockey athlete.

The sweet lady met her future husband on a dating app while she was still in college, and she works for a non-profit organization, like the Eagles Autism Foundation.

However, when she came across Jason’s profile, she thought he might be a catfish.

He invited her to a bar and her boyfriend said, “It must be him, or someone pretending to be him.” Hilarious anyway.”

Things must have gone well because she and Jason got married on April 14, 2018 at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia.

According to PEOPLE, they shared the special day with 170 of their friends and family and honeymooned in France.

While Travis and Jason may play for different teams, Jason’s wife Kylie says behind the scenes, “It’s all love.”

While still pregnant with daughter number three in February, Kylie spoke to PEOPLE about Travis’ relationship with his nieces, her daughters, Elliotte, two, and Wyatt, three.

Calling Travis the “absolute best uncle,” Kylie said, “It’s really funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks (the girls) might like (Travis) more than they like Jason,” she says, laughing.

“He’s the absolute best uncle you could imagine.”