Wild video shows Ukrainian drone flying through dense forest into a Russian hideout before exploding, military says

Russian dugout identified in a forest west of Kreminna, in Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Adam_tactic_group/Telegram

A Ukrainian drone blew up a Russian bunker in eastern Ukraine, officials said.A video shows a first-person view of the drone moving through a forest at around chest height.The drone finds its target and flies in through the door before the feed cuts out.

Video from Ukraine shows a drone flying through dense forest and inside what officials said was a Russian bunker.

Ukraine said the video shows its troops attacking a Russian outpost in the Luhansk region.

The first-person footage was published last week by the Ukrainian military’s Adam Tactical Group and reposted by the OSTINTtechnical account on X.

The video is striking because of the level of precision shown by the drone, which moves through the forest just a few feet above the ground and navigates a corner to find its target.

In the forest west of Kreminna, a Ukrainian FPV loitering munition from the 67th Mechanized Brigade hunts around a Russian position for roughly a minute, eventually identifying and then flying into a Russian bunker before detonating. pic.twitter.com/MZhGTGB8bD — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 24, 2023

Insider was unable to verify the footage itself.

It was taken in a dense forest west of Kreminna, a Russian-occupied town in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk, the Adam group said in a Telegram post.

The attack was in collaboration with Ukraine’s 67th Mechanized Brigade, it said.

Footage shows a Ukrainian drone flying around a forest west of Kreminna, in Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

The undated footage shows the drone hunting around the forest for roughly a minute before it reaches a structure covered in camouflage nets.

The clip has the beginning of “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses as its soundtrack.

Footage shows a Ukrainian drone approaching a Russian shelter in a forest west of Kreminna, in Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

The drone then appears to fly inside the position before blowing up. The Adam footage then cuts to an aerial clip of smoke streaming from a forest, seeming to show the aftermath of the strike.

The Adam Tactical Group is run by Colonel Yevhen “Adam” Mezhevikin, who was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine earlier this year for his efforts in the highly-contested city of Bakhmut, according to the outlet Ukrainian Pravda.

Footage shows a Ukrainian drone going inside a Russian shelter in a forest west of Kreminna, in Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

Drones have been a key part of Ukrainian military strategy during its counteroffensive this summer.

In the last few weeks, they helped destroy a $500 million Russian air defense system, sank large Russian naval vessels, and shut down Moscow-area airports.

Russia is retaliating by attempting to take down the Ukrainian drones via electronic jamming and stockpiling cheap drones of its own — mainly from China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

