Moment Meghan Markle suffers a microphone mishap on stage at Kevin Costner’s star-studded fundraiser

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meghan Markle had an awkward moment at Kevin Costner’s fundraiser in Santa Barbara last week, after she took the stage in full First Lady chic – seemingly ready to give a speech.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, and her husband Prince Harry were featured on stage as special guests on Kevin Costner’s One805 Live! event at its $26 million polo field Friday night.

After receiving the spotlight, Meghan spotted the host who introduced her coming towards her as she walked on stage and reached out for her microphone, apparently assuming she was supposed to say a few words.

However, when the host failed to hand him the microphone, she realized her mistake and quickly moved the stage to the left, where the Robin Hood actor was standing.

After finding his place on stage, another host apparently offered the microphone to Prince Harry who appeared to push him away.

A clip posted to the Santa Barbara Magazine Instagram account shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving on stage at One805 Live! event Friday night and Meghan takes the mic

After realizing she had to present an award, the Duchess turns around and quickly moves to the left.

After recovering from the awkward moment, Meghan presented Kevin with an honorary award – before taking a mini royal-style walk to greet the other attendees.

The clip, posted to Santa Barbara Magazine’s Instagram account, shows the royal couple beaming as they take the stage – while the audience applauds loudly.

The Sussexes’ warm reception at the event echoed their success at the Invictus Games in Germany last week, when crowds in Dusseldorf were eager to meet Harry and Meghan while watching different events at the 2023 tournament.

Meghan, a mother of two, looked stylish as ever in a black and white oversized Carolina Herrera coat, paired with Manolo Blahnik Camparimesh 105 pumps. She accessorized with her Cartier watch, a $6,300 Cartier bracelet and Oera rings from Yellow gold tabayer.

The Duke and Duchess mingled with Hollywood royalty at the star-studded event, including Ellen DeGeneres and Portia Di Rossi, as well as Oprah Winfrey.

Opening the event, Costner said: “Good afternoon everyone, my friends who have no manners often ask me… ‘Kev, how much does this place cost, what is it worth?’ “I can just tell you that a day like today is worth every penny.

“We can celebrate people you may never meet, those who are the first to rush,” he added. “It’s a place where I’ve been very lucky in my life and I try not to put a wall around it.”

After their moment on stage, the couple headed to the VIP area where they were stopped by pop singer Katy Perry’s parents and posed for a selfie.

Another influential participant, Oprah Winfrey, gave a lecture on stage.

The talk show host – who conducted the royal couple’s infamous and explosive interview in 2021 – featured a man named Sam Dudley and his service dog Rhonda in a video that was reposted to One805’s Instagram Stories .

“Sam, on top of all the amazing things One805 does, they have a counseling service where they counsel over 700 responders and this year alone they have prevented 24 suicides,” she said. “And Sam knows only too well how profitable one805 consulting services are.”

Harry and Meghan are surrounded by first responders and Hollywood royalty at Kevin Costner’s Montecito estate

Meghan opted for a sophisticated and chic look, in a monochrome jacket with her hair pulled back “clean-girl” style

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders at Kevin Costner’s property in Montecito, USA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they made a surprise appearance on “One805 Live!” » by Kevin Costner. charity event

As the evening progressed, Harry revealed his dance moves while Meghan engaged in conversation with the other attendees.

The couple also strolled around the event to greet other distinguished guests and posed for photos.

Maroon 5 headlined the Fall One805LIVE! Festival this year which took place once again on the Costner Ocean Estate.

General admission tickets were $350, while a table could cost you up to $12,000 for what they call “last chance” tickets.

The event took place on Costner’s 10.25-acre lot located down the street from his primary residence – a $145 million compound that was at the center of his divorce battle.

One805 described the event as taking place at the sprawling estate of “Kevin and Christine” Costner, despite their recent divorce and dispute over said home.

The couple were joined by their good friend Oprah – the talk show host who conducted the royal couple’s infamous and explosive interview in 2021.

Meghan gives affectionate hug after presenting Adam McKaig with award

Meghan chats lively with other guests at the fundraiser

Baumgartner, 49, a fashion designer and second wife of Costner, 68, cited “irreconcilable differences” in filing for divorce on Monday, May 1 after 18 years of marriage.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put on an extraordinary display of flirtation and affection on a red carpet at the Invictus Games in their first official public engagements together since May.

The couple were all adored earlier this month as they joined crowds of delighted fans to watch Ukraine take on Nigeria in the volleyball competition this afternoon at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. Germany.

Harry embraced his wife in a loving hug and was seen laughing alongside her as the pair cheered on the contestants and took selfies with adoring fans. Harry was also so happy to be at the event that he even performed a dad dance from the stands.