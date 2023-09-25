Sam Kerr all but confirms she’s engaged to girlfriend Kristie Mewis as Matildas superstar proudly poses with a gold ring on her wedding finger

Kerr drove her fans crazy with a photo on Instagram

Comes amid heavy speculation about the couple’s romance

Mewis accidentally revealed a ring on her left hand last week

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sam Kerr’s fans have congratulated her on getting engaged to partner Kristie Mewis after Australia’s biggest rules football star posted a photo on social media showing her wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger.

The Matildas forward included the photo in an Instagram post on Monday evening alongside the simple caption “September people x” along with two other images showing a bejeweled ring on his girlfriend Kristie Mewis’ left ring finger.

This is the first time the ring on Mewis’ hand has been clearly depicted after fans got an accidental glimpse of it when it appeared in a promotional clip for a new video game last week.

Mewis’ left hand appears to have been intentionally obscured in recent photos of the couple as speculation that they are engaged reached fever pitch.

Kerr’s Instagram photo showing off a gold ring on her wedding finger sparked a wave of congratulations from her Instagram followers

The Matildas superstar also treated fans to the first clear photo of the bejeweled ring on partner Kristie Mewis’ left ring finger.

She left the comment “ily x” — common slang for “I love you” — on Kerr’s post, followed by another reading “Lushhhhh.”

Fans called the photo of Kerr wearing the gold ring a “soft engagement launch”, with one writing: “Hahah the ring, congratulations Sam” and another asking: “So where’s the proposal video?

Several other commenters congratulated the couple on what appears to be the news that they have taken the next step in their romance.

Although no official announcement has been made by Kerr or Mewis, the new photos are the latest and greatest evidence that they are getting married.

Another photo in Kerr’s post Monday evening showed the couple enjoying a boat ride – with the ring visible on Mewis’ left hand.

The loved-up couple celebrated Kerr’s 30th birthday earlier this month, with a photo from their celebration dinner showing the Australian with her hand wrapped around Mewis’ waist – and the American football star’s left hand carefully positioned to avoid showing any ring.

Mewis featured in his team Gotham FC’s promotional clip for new EA video game FC 24, with the ring on his left hand accidentally revealed in the footage – but it wasn’t lost on the couple’s fans.

She posted two photos of herself on Instagram earlier in the week – and in both photos, her left hand was in her pocket.

The American followed up with a post on her Instagram Story last Thursday, showing what appears to be her hand holding Kerr’s.

Once again, most of the fingers on Mewis’ left hand are not visible in the photo, suggesting she may have been hiding a ring.

A photo of the couple celebrating Kerr’s 30th birthday earlier this month used a towel to block Mewis’ left hand – fueling speculation that one of them popped the question.

Another photo of the couple kissing in an elevator showed only the back of Mewis’ left hand, obscuring his fingers.

The couple met while both playing for competing American League clubs in 2019.

They spoke online for almost four months during the 2020 Covid lockdown before spending two weeks in quarantine together, where they quickly fell in love.

The two continued their romance in the lead-up to the 2021 Olympics where, following the United States’ loss to Australia in the semi-finals, they were photographed together.

Their on-pitch embrace made headlines as Kerr’s split from her former long-term partner – another American club player, Nikki Stanton – had not yet become public.

Mewis appeared to accidentally reveal an engagement ring when she appeared in a promotional clip for a new soccer video game earlier this month.

The American star hid her left hand in photos she and Kerr shared since the Australian striker’s birthday.

Their international romance has since been widely documented on social media, with both women amassing hundreds of thousands of followers.

“We are not individuals. I like to share my story. I like to share who I am outside of football. Football is 5 percent of my life,” Kerr told British newspaper Gaffer earlier this year.

Last month the couple traveled to Sydney while Kerr played with the Matildas in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In a twist, Kerr faced Kristie’s ex-girlfriend Rachel Daly, who played for England in the semi-final.