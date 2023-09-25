US condemns violent attacks on Kosovo police

NNA – US Secretary of State, Anthony J.Blinken on Monday condemned in the following statement the violent attacks on Kosovo police.nbsp;

ldquo;The United States strongly condemns the coordinated violent attacks on the Kosovo Police near the Banjska Monastery on September 24, and expresses deep condolences to the family of the Kosovo Police sergeant killed in the line of duty. The perpetrators of this crime must be held accountable via a transparent investigative process. We call on the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to refrain from any actions or rhetoric which could further inflame tensions and to immediately work in coordination with international partners to de-escalate the situation, ensure security and rule of law, and return to the EU-facilitated Dialogue.

The Kosovo Police have full responsibility for enforcing the rule of law in the Republic of Kosovo. The United States recognizes and respects the Kosovo Policersquo;s role as first responder in emergency and crisis situations.

The United States appreciates the close coordination of the Kosovo Police with the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo and with NATO Kosovo Force, particularly in ensuring the safety of the civilians on the scene. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with all involved.rdquo;

