Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Chami discusses economic situation, reforms’ path with US Ambassador

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, on Monday received in his office, US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, accompanied by Deputy head of mission, and the Political and Economic Advisor.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the economic situation and the path of required reforms, as well as the outcome of the recent visit of the International Monetary Fund mission and the Fund teamrsquo;s assessment of the situation in light of the statement issued upon the endnbsp;of the missionrsquo;s task.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Netflix’s latest horror movie soars to number one… as petrified viewers warn NOT to watch the film before going to bed: ‘It’s good old fashioned blood and gore!’

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Lachie Neale wins the Brownlow Medal as he takes out footy’s biggest award for the second time after thrilling count tinged with controversy

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Ukraine got its first Abrams tanks from the US — 8 months after Russia’s propagandists claimed it already destroyed one

    Sep 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Netflix’s latest horror movie soars to number one… as petrified viewers warn NOT to watch the film before going to bed: ‘It’s good old fashioned blood and gore!’

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Lachie Neale wins the Brownlow Medal as he takes out footy’s biggest award for the second time after thrilling count tinged with controversy

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Ukraine got its first Abrams tanks from the US — 8 months after Russia’s propagandists claimed it already destroyed one

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Running AI is so expensive that Amazon will probably charge you to use Alexa in future, says outgoing exec

    Sep 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy