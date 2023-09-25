Chami discusses economic situation, reforms’ path with US Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, on Monday received in his office, US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, accompanied by Deputy head of mission, and the Political and Economic Advisor.

Discussions reportedly touched on the economic situation and the path of required reforms, as well as the outcome of the recent visit of the International Monetary Fund mission and the Fund teamrsquo;s assessment of the situation in light of the statement issued upon the endnbsp;of the missionrsquo;s task.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y