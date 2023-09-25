Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Army chief meets outgoing Italian Military Attaché, Mufti of Akkar

    NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday welcomed at his Yarzeh office, Italian Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Colonel Marco Zona, who paid him a farewell visit and introduced his successor, Luigi Dore.

    The army commander later received Mufti of Akkar, Sheikh Zaid Mohammed Bakkar Zakaria, at the head of an accompanying delegation.

    Maj. Gen. Aoun then received a delegation from the ldquo;National Renewalrdquo; movement, headed by Charles Arbid.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on various issues.nbsp;

