British Government Accused of Muzzling Media Coverage of Russell Brand

The U.K. government’s chief legal officer has been accused of trying to “curb investigative journalism” after a heavy-handed warning to newspaper editors to tread carefully in their coverage of sexual abuse and rape allegations against the comedian Russell Brand.

In contrast to the anything-goes world of U.S. journalism, where freedom of the press and free speech itself are constitutionally protected, British reporters have long had to contend with strict contempt of court laws designed to prevent news coverage prejudicing free trials.

But Attorney-General Victoria Prentis was accused of “shocking overreach” after sending out a Media Advisory Notice on Friday night warning editors that their coverage of the Brand allegations was being scrutinized.

