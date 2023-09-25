Lachie Neale wins the Brownlow Medal as he takes out footy’s biggest award for the second time after thrilling count tinged with controversy

Neale also won the league’s best and fairest title in 2020.

Brisbane’s Lachie Neale has won his second Brownlow Medal as the AFL’s best and fairest player in a thrilling tally that saw him go home with just two votes to Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli.

The Lions midfielder secured victory straight after his death when he polled the maximum three votes in his side’s round 24 win over Collingwood, taking him to a total of 31.

That just brought him home on a tight field that saw the Magpies’ Nick Daicos finish on 28 votes despite being out of action since breaking his leg against Hawthorn in round 21.

Neale won football’s highest individual honor for the second time (pictured) after knocking out his first Brownlow in 2020

The Brisbane star (pictured with his wife Julie) returned to the top of the leaderboard when he secured the maximum three votes in the very last round of the home-and-away season.

Port Adelaide’s Zak Butters and Sydney surprise package Errol Gulden were next on 27 votes, with Demons star Christian Petracca – one of the favorites to win the honor – one vote back on 26.

Neale, who faces Collingwood in Saturday’s decider, averaged 27.4 disposals, 8.1 clearances and 13.9 contested possessions to become the first double winner since his former Fremantle teammate Nat Fyfe in 2015 and 2019.

Many fans will point to the controversial vote in the Lions’ sixth round victory over GWS, which saw Neale get three votes despite recording just seven kicks and 13 handballs.

Josh Kelly made 41 disposals and Stephen Coniglio recorded 38 in what, on paper, were far superior efforts to Neale’s.

More soon…