Netflix’s latest horror movie soars to number one… as petrified viewers warn NOT to watch the film before going to bed: ‘It’s good old fashioned blood and gore!’

Netflix’s latest horror film has delighted (and terrified) movie fans.

Evil Dead Rise, the fifth in the Evil Dead series, follows the story of Beth, a mother of three, who visits her sister Ellie in LA, after which she discovers a book that raises demons from her apartment building – leading to a fight for survival.

Shortly after the film, which was released in theaters in April, landed on Netflix, viewers quickly flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with horror as the film rose to number one on the charts on the streaming service.

Fans wrote: ‘I just finished watching the resurrection of evil dead, oh my god it’s so good! ‘Mommys with the mades now’ gave me absolute chills… I recently saw Evil Dead Rise on Netflix. It’s just plain old blood and gore!…

‘If you watch Evil Dead Rise on Netflix, this is one of the craziest horror films I’ve ever seen… EVIL DEAD RISE (2023) is now on Netflix UK, which means more people can watch this year’s best horror film get to see.’

A Rotten Tomatoes hypnosis reads: “In the fifth Evil Dead film, a weary Beth makes a belated visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three children alone in a cramped LA apartment…

The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, creating flesh-possessing demons and throwing Beth into a primal struggle for survival as she faces the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable. ‘

Speaking about the film franchise’s move from the woods to an apartment, director Lee Cronin said: “As much as I hate to say it, I always wanted to make an Evil Dead movie…

“If the guys had presented me with a script and said, ‘Here we go: it’s in the cabin, it’s with Ash,’ I probably would have said no, because I want to tell my own stories. But they didn’t want that either.’

About connections with the earlier films, he said: There are connections with the past, lines are drawn. During one of the first meetings I had with Sam Raimi, I said, ‘Do you know your way around Army of Darkness, there are three (Necronomicons)?…

“You had one, Fede (Álvarez, director of the 2013 remake) had one, I’m going to take the other one,” he noted.

“It gave me that platform to move things forward, and also to show that we live in a world where there is more than one copy of the Necronomicon.

“Those books may all have a slightly different personality – they’re not necessarily the exact same book Ash had in the cabin. But it is very, very closely linked.”

In April, the film received a three-star review from Benjamin Lee of The Guardian, who wrote: “A well-crafted new chapter in Sam Raimi’s splatter series delivers impressively nasty violence, but fails to leave a lasting impression…

‘Evil Dead Rise is a decent little splatter film that contains just enough to justify the resurrection of the franchise, though perhaps not enough to demand that much more from it. Even with all the cartilage, we have very little to chew on.”