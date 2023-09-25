Wednesday, September 27, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Topicnbsp;

9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese American University Medical Center – Saint John Hospital mdash; organizes an awareness day about Alzheimerrsquo;s disease at its headquarters at Saint John Hospitalrsquo;s garden in Jounieh.

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Society for Studies and Training opens the second exhibition of artistic products, in cooperation with the Lebanese Army, at the Lancaster-Tamar Hotel – Hadath. (lasts for 5 days).

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; ldquo;Al-Muhibbeenrdquo; Band commemorates the Prophetrsquo;s Birthday in a ceremony led by vocalist Mohammad Salim, at the invitation of ldquo;L Beirutrdquo; social group, under the patronage of Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, at Ahmad Naji Fares Hall – 1st floor – Ras Al-Nabeh.nbsp;

