Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus showcases yoga moves in a Downward Facing BOT pose

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A video of Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus showing off his yoga skills has taken social media by storm as the faceless robot demonstrates impressive balance and coordination.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Tesla Optimus and shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the video shows the two-legged robot performing various tasks, including sorting blocks by color and balancing on one leg.

Optimus demonstrated flexibility and balance that would put many humans to shame as he performed some basic yoga poses.

Meanwhile, the video’s caption reads: ‘After a long day at work, it’s time to stretch!’

Tesla has been developing its robot for some time, but this latest update shows how quickly development has progressed since an unimpressive debut in 2022.

A video of Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus showing off his yoga skills has taken social media by storm as the faceless robot demonstrates impressive balance and coordination.

As part of Tesla AI Day 2022, Elon Musk presented an early prototype of Optimus, although he couldn’t do much more than walk around the stage and wave, while Tesla staff had yet to carry a larger version off the stage. new from the robot. .

It appears the ad was aimed at driving hiring for Tesla’s bot division, as the video was accompanied by a call to “join in to help develop Optimus” and “improve your yoga routine.”

A link to Tesla’s careers page on the Tesla Optimus profile shows ads for nearly 100 open positions working on robot development.

The robot also shows impressive software advancements from previous updates, as the official Tesla Optimus account announced that it can now “self-calibrate” using only vision and “joint position encoders.”

This means Optimus can look at where his arms and legs are in space, learning how to perform tasks precisely on the fly.

Optimus puts this calibration into practice by sorting colored blocks into different trays, working quickly even when a researcher moves the blocks out of the robot’s way.

This type of simple classification is a key step toward Tesla’s official mission of creating an “autonomous, bipedal, general-purpose humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks,” such as factory work.

Elon Musk has previously said that the robot could sell on the market for as little as $20,000, meaning future iterations of Optimus could operate in warehouses and factories as a cheap alternative to human workers.

Optimus demonstrated flexibility and balance that would put many humans to shame as he performed some basic yoga poses.

Writing about

However, behind all the dexterous movements and feats of balance lie the software developments that have made such rapid advances in robotic capabilities possible.

Optimus uses a type of artificial intelligence called a neural network, a series of connected algorithms that mimic the way neurons in the human brain work together to make decisions and understand the world.

Neural networks improve themselves by learning from large amounts of data that are fed into the program so that it can be trained and get better results.

This means that while Tesla uses the same neural network for Optimus as it does for its self-driving cars, the same program can be used for very different tasks.

According to Tesla, Optimus’s AI is trained completely “end-to-end,” meaning it can go directly from visual information to deciding how to move its limbs.

Writing about

Dr. Fan explained that this could have been done with protesters wearing a motion capture glove like those used in Hollywood movies or creating a “virtual reality game” where humans could “role-play” like Optimus. .

“I’m really impressed by the quality of the hardware,” added Dr. Fan.

On social media, people have reacted with amazement to the new development, with one user calling it “so exciting and yet so scary technology.”

Others spoke of their excitement for future developments, saying, “These videos really bring excitement about the future, but also the engineering and passion for jumping into this line of work and joining Tesla.”

‘The movements are fluid and the aesthetics are also amazing. As I mentioned earlier, it is a big decision to closely follow human morphology, so that there are no gaps in imitating humans.’

On social media, people have reacted with amazement to the new development, with one user calling it “so exciting and yet so scary technology.”

Others spoke of their excitement for future developments, saying, “These videos really bring excitement about the future, but also the engineering and passion for jumping into this line of work and joining Tesla.”

‘Please tell the team to keep posting!’