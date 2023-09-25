Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Habib briefs Hajjar on Council of Ministers’ approval to amend housing loan agreement

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Housing Bankrsquo;s General Director, Antoine Habib, on Monday visited Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Victor Hajjar. The meeting reportedly touched on the bankrsquo;s status and activities, as well as on future projects, especially on the level of housing loans.nbsp;

    During the meeting, Habib handed Hajjar a copy of the document that the Chairman of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, Nabil Al-Jisr, had submitted to the General Director of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Mr. Badr Mohammad Al-Saad.nbsp;

    The document confirms the Lebanese Council of Ministersrsquo; approval to amend the housing loan agreement between the Lebanese Central Bank and the Housing Bank mdash; for the implementation of the second phase of the housing project in Lebanon mdash; which is financed by a loan provided by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

    ldquo;This is the last administrative step on Lebanonrsquo;s part in preparation for the necessary action by the Board of Directors of the Arab Fund,rdquo; Habib said.nbsp;

    Minister Hajjar praised this step, wishing the Housing Bank ldquo;more success and progress serving Lebanese citizens with limited and middle income.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Trump critic and Democratic pollster Larry Sabato rips WaPo survey that has Republican frontrunner 10 points up on Biden

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    The Analogue Pocket is getting a delightful limited-edition transparent version

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    China’s economic situation isn’t as dire as it seems, and policymakers in Beijing were just expecting too much, economist says

    Sep 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Trump critic and Democratic pollster Larry Sabato rips WaPo survey that has Republican frontrunner 10 points up on Biden

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    The Analogue Pocket is getting a delightful limited-edition transparent version

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    China’s economic situation isn’t as dire as it seems, and policymakers in Beijing were just expecting too much, economist says

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Trade ties between China and the EU are ‘at a crossroads’ over Russia’s war in Ukraine, senior official warns

    Sep 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy