Habib briefs Hajjar on Council of Ministers’ approval to amend housing loan agreement

NNA – The Housing Bankrsquo;s General Director, Antoine Habib, on Monday visited Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Victor Hajjar. The meeting reportedly touched on the bankrsquo;s status and activities, as well as on future projects, especially on the level of housing loans.nbsp;

During the meeting, Habib handed Hajjar a copy of the document that the Chairman of the Council for Development and Reconstruction, Nabil Al-Jisr, had submitted to the General Director of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Mr. Badr Mohammad Al-Saad.nbsp;

The document confirms the Lebanese Council of Ministersrsquo; approval to amend the housing loan agreement between the Lebanese Central Bank and the Housing Bank mdash; for the implementation of the second phase of the housing project in Lebanon mdash; which is financed by a loan provided by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

ldquo;This is the last administrative step on Lebanonrsquo;s part in preparation for the necessary action by the Board of Directors of the Arab Fund,rdquo; Habib said.nbsp;

Minister Hajjar praised this step, wishing the Housing Bank ldquo;more success and progress serving Lebanese citizens with limited and middle income.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;