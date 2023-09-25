Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    The Analogue Pocket is getting a delightful limited-edition transparent version

    The Analogue Pocket is getting a delightful limited-edition transparent version

    Another special edition of the Analogue Pocket wearable is on the way. Later this week, the company will launch a new transparent version of the device, which will be available in seven different colors: transparent, smoked, red, blue, orange, green and purple.

    Like the recent glow-in-the-dark version of the Pocket, Analogue says the transparent wearable will only be available in “limited quantities.” It will go on sale on September 29 at 11 a.m. ET on the company site and will cost $249, a slight increase from the base model’s $219 price. Units are expected to begin shipping two weeks later.

