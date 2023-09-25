Trump critic and Democratic pollster Larry Sabato rips WaPo survey that has Republican frontrunner 10 points up on Biden

Democratic pollster Larry Sabato blasted the findings, asking, “How can you even publish a poll that is so absurd on its face?”

The poll showed the 80-year-old president’s approval rating at 37 percent

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A well-known critic of Donald Trump has ripped apart a new survey that found the former president has a 10-point lead over Joe Biden.

Democratic pollster Larry Sabato called the Washington Post’s findings “a ridiculous outlier” after it said the 80-year-old president’s approval rating is at 37 percent.

Sabato, a professor at the University of Virginia, asked, “How can you even publish a poll that is so absurd on its face?”

The findings showed that Biden’s rating is five percentage points lower than in February, and crucially ten points lower than that of his fierce Republican competitor in 2020, Donald Trump.

Sabato wrote on X: “Ignore the Washington Post – ABC poll. It’s a ridiculous outlier (Trump is 10 higher than Biden – laughable). My question: how can you even publish an opinion poll that is so absurd at first glance? It will be a continuing shame for you.”

He added in a subsequent post: ‘just embarrassing – for them.’

Democratic pollster Larry Sabato called the Washington Post’s findings “a ridiculous outlier” after it said the 80-year-old president’s approval rating is at 37 percent.

Sabato has a history of undermining Trump. On November 8, 2020, he wrote: ‘Everyone expected Trump to be a sore loser. He is, he invents non-existent fraud and makes lame excuses.

“But the ‘leaders’ of the Republican Party coddle him and indulge his stubborn delusions. A predictably shameful end to the worst presidency in American history.”

Commenting on today’s poll, the political analyst added: “I’m torn between mocking and laughing.”

According to the poll, Biden is trailing former President Trump in a theoretical 2024 contest. The two men are the frontrunners for their party’s nomination for president.

But questions are growing louder about whether Biden should run as Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom appear to be positioning themselves to take the mantle.

According to this weekend’s WaPo poll, Biden’s approval rating is about 37 percent, similar to where it was in May but five percentage points lower than in February.

Biden’s disapproval rating stands at 56 percent. The poll also asked whether voters, in retrospect, approve or disapprove of the job Trump did while in office.

Forty-eight percent say they agree and 49 percent say they disapprove. When he left office in January 2021, Trump’s approval rating was closer to 38 percent.

According to the poll, Biden will trail former President Trump in a theoretical 2024 contest. The two men are the frontrunners for their party’s nomination for president

The matchup of the two likely candidates in the poll showed Trump ahead of Biden among registered voters by 10 percentage points (52 to 42).

The current occupant of the Oval Office also has problems with his policy schedule. Biden has been touting his signature economic plan, “Bidenomics,” much in recent weeks. But his earned approval rating for his handling of the economy has fallen to 30 percent – ​​the lowest level during his presidency.

According to the poll, about 75 percent of Americans believe the economy is “not that good” or “bad.” As many as 87 percent of Americans say gas and energy prices are “not that good” or “bad.” And 91 percent of people say the same about food prices.

A large number of respondents (44 percent) said they are not doing as well financially as they were before Biden took office, while 39 percent said they are in about the same position and 15 percent said they are better off.

On migration, which has been ravaging many major Democratic-led cities in new intense ways for at least a year now, Biden is facing increasingly lower job performance ratings.

Only 23 percent of Americans said they approved of his handling of the issue, while 62 percent said they did not.