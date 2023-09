NNA – Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Engineer Walid Nassar, will be leaving Beirut tomorrow (Tuesday) bound for Riyadh to head a Lebanese delegation to the ldquo;World Tourism Dayrdquo; hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Nassar will deliver Lebanon#39;s speech, presenting quot;Lebanon#39;s visionquot; in the tourism sector, and its role in its Arab and global surroundings.

