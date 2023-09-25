Joint Palestinian Force implements deployment plan in Ain al-Hilweh after reinforcement

NNA – The Joint Palestinian Force on Monday began implementing the first step en route to re-establishing security in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp through its deployment across contact points. This step aims to eliminate tension and reassure people upon their return to their homes inside the camp.nbsp;

Member of the Palestinian Joint Action Committee in Sidon, and Democratic Front official in Ain al-Hilweh, Fouad Othman, said, ldquo;This is the first step (…) to be followed with a second one, which is the withdrawal of militants from schools to be handed over to the Relief Agency – UNRWA, with the aim of re-constructing them (hellip;).rdquo;nbsp;

He appealed to relief agencies to secure the necessary funds to restore what had been destroyed by clashes.

Othman then stressed the camprsquo;s unwavering support for the right of return.ldquo;All the plots that have been designed to end the camp will fail; everyone must understand that Ain Al-Hilweh camp is not mailbox for any party,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

Othman concluded: ldquo;The extradition of those accused of the assassination of Brigadier General Abu Ashraf Al-Armushi, his companions, and Abdel Farhoud is now in the custody of House Speaker, Nabih Berri, and the pillars of the Lebanese state, with the consensus of all national, Lebanese, and Palestinian political forces.rdquo;

=============R.H.