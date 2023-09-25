Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Joint Palestinian Force implements deployment plan in Ain al-Hilweh after reinforcement

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Joint Palestinian Force on Monday began implementing the first step en route to re-establishing security in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp through its deployment across contact points. This step aims to eliminate tension and reassure people upon their return to their homes inside the camp.nbsp;

    Member of the Palestinian Joint Action Committee in Sidon, and Democratic Front official in Ain al-Hilweh, Fouad Othman, said, ldquo;This is the first step (…) to be followed with a second one, which is the withdrawal of militants from schools to be handed over to the Relief Agency – UNRWA, with the aim of re-constructing them (hellip;).rdquo;nbsp;

    He appealed to relief agencies to secure the necessary funds to restore what had been destroyed by clashes.

    Othman then stressed the camprsquo;s unwavering support for the right of return.ldquo;All the plots that have been designed to end the camp will fail; everyone must understand that Ain Al-Hilweh camp is not mailbox for any party,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

    Othman concluded: ldquo;The extradition of those accused of the assassination of Brigadier General Abu Ashraf Al-Armushi, his companions, and Abdel Farhoud is now in the custody of House Speaker, Nabih Berri, and the pillars of the Lebanese state, with the consensus of all national, Lebanese, and Palestinian political forces.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moment screaming motorist bangs on female driver’s windscreen he hurls vile abuse calling her a ‘s**g’ in ‘road rage’ incident sparking massive traffic queue outside petrol station

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Met Police investigation ‘allegations of sexual assault’ following Russell Brand claims

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Medicare’s drug-price negotiations will save the government billions in healthcare spending — but patients may not feel the benefits

    Sep 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moment screaming motorist bangs on female driver’s windscreen he hurls vile abuse calling her a ‘s**g’ in ‘road rage’ incident sparking massive traffic queue outside petrol station

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Met Police investigation ‘allegations of sexual assault’ following Russell Brand claims

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Medicare’s drug-price negotiations will save the government billions in healthcare spending — but patients may not feel the benefits

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Menendez says the cash found in his home was from his ‘personal savings account,’ which he kept for ’emergencies’ due to the history his family ‘facing confiscation in Cuba’

    Sep 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy