Met Police investigation ‘allegations of sexual assault’ following Russell Brand claims

The Metropolitan Police is investigating a series of allegations of sexual offenses following allegations made against comedian Russell Brand in the Channel 4 documentary Dispatches.

The force said it had received “a number of allegations of sexual assault in London”. Brand has denied the allegations.

In a statement, police said: “Following an investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offenses in London.

“We have also received a number of reports of sexual crimes committed in other parts of the country and we will investigate these.

“All the crimes are not recent.

“Officers will offer specialist support to all women who have made allegations.”

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, led by Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

Superintendent Furphy said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how much time has passed, to contact us.

“We understand this may seem like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure you that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

