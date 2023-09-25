Moment screaming motorist bangs on female driver’s windscreen he hurls vile abuse calling her a ‘s**g’ in ‘road rage’ incident sparking massive traffic queue outside petrol station

Do you know this man? Contact us at hannah.mcdonald@mailonline.co.uk

This is when a man is seen banging on a female driver’s windshield and hurling vile insults at her in an alleged ‘road rage’ incident outside a station -service.

The video appears to show an extremely angry motorist growling and shouting at a woman in his car, calling her a “fucking piece of shit” and a “fucking annoying woman.”

In the footage, believed to have been filmed on August 25, another man criticizes the irate driver for the violence he allegedly inflicted on the woman.

Posting the video on Facebook, Becky Ryan called on people to identify the man who verbally abused a woman she said was her mother.

She wrote: “Anyone know this vile, disgusting and pathetic excuse from a human who decided to verbally abuse my mother at Tesco Bournemouth Castle Lane service station last Friday?”

The video begins with the driver shouting “F***ing s**g” at a woman in his car, before turning to another man off camera and saying, “Yeah, okay, I just wanted to make a point.

The other man’s response cannot be seen in the video, but he is heard saying “Well, move then”, before the motorist drives away and replies “Fuck you”. Holy shit.’

After turning around, he sets his eyes on the woman in the car again and rushes towards her, before slamming his hands on her windshield and yelling at her.

“You fucking see me, you fucking pie,” he screams.

The other man tells him to “get in your car and drive”, to which the motorist responds: “Yeah, well, I don’t like people filming, do I?”

‘What’s wrong with you?’ asks the other man. “She’s a woman of her own.”

The angry driver responds, “She’s a fucking boring woman.” Fucking woman.

When asked “You wouldn’t do that to me, would you?” by the other man, the angry motorist replied “Well, yes, actually I would” before laughing and asking if the other man was threatening him.

“No, I’m asking you to leave,” he replies. “Get in your car and go, don’t attack the women, you big bully.”

Rushing back towards his car again, the driver spits: “I’ll attack anyone, please.”

It is unclear what the context of this video is or what happened directly before or after the filming.

In her Facebook post, Ms Ryan claimed the man had terrified “a grown woman”.

She also thanks “the men” who helped her mother get away from the man, adding that she is trying to find them so she can say thank you.

Ms Ryan claims she filed an incident report on August 25 and 31 after her mother was verbally abused, but only received an email in response. She claims she then tried to respond to the email, but it “bounced, so I guess I’ll wait another 2 weeks.”

MailOnline has contacted Dorset Police for comment.