    Family Sues Mortuary After Bumbling Workers Drop Dad’s Body Down Flight of Stairs

    Family Sues Mortuary After Bumbling Workers Drop Dad's Body Down Flight of Stairs

    A pair of mortuary workers dropped a body down a flight of stairs as the bereaved family listened on in horror, then tried to deny it ever happened, only to have their story unravel when—at the man’s wake—the obvious “denting and bruising on [the deceased’s] head” caused by the plunge simply became too much to ignore.

    That’s according to a lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast, in which the family of late postal worker Juan “Chuco” Mejia demands a minimum of $1 million for mental anguish touched off by the harrowing episode. Mejia’s widow and three children filed the suit in Harris County, Texas on June 14, 2023, two years to the day after the 69-year-old Dallas Cowboys devotee lost his bout with cancer.

    When Mejia died, he was at his daughter’s Houston condo, surrounded by loved ones.

