Kathy Griffin Says ‘Sleazebag’ Russell Brand Assaulted Her Friend

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram on Sunday to add to the chorus of voices calling out Russell Brand, who’s recently been accused by multiple women of rape and sexual misconduct.

“I’m actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand,” Griffin said in her lengthy video. “I mean, it has taken forever to catch up with that sleazebag.”

Griffin clarified that Brand has never harmed her, adding that predators don’t usually try anything with her because they think of her as a “dude.” She did, however, tell a story about a friend of hers who once met Brand at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Read more at The Daily Beast.