Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    News

    Kathy Griffin Says ‘Sleazebag’ Russell Brand Assaulted Her Friend

    By

    Sep 25, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Kathy Griffin Says ‘Sleazebag’ Russell Brand Assaulted Her Friend

    Ringo Chiu/Reuters

    Comedian Kathy Griffin took to Instagram on Sunday to add to the chorus of voices calling out Russell Brand, who’s recently been accused by multiple women of rape and sexual misconduct.

    “I’m actually excited about the news getting out about Russell Brand,” Griffin said in her lengthy video. “I mean, it has taken forever to catch up with that sleazebag.”

    Griffin clarified that Brand has never harmed her, adding that predators don’t usually try anything with her because they think of her as a “dude.” She did, however, tell a story about a friend of hers who once met Brand at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    London police refuse to carry guns after officer charged with murder

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Maryland becomes America’s healthcare blunder capital: Serious hospital errors have tripled since 2019 – including three patients who died when an engineer accidentally unplugged oxygen machine

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Keke Palmer awkwardly shuts down Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as they try to ask about her relationship with Darius Jackson – weeks after he sparked fury by publicly SHAMING her sheer outfit

    Sep 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    London police refuse to carry guns after officer charged with murder

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Maryland becomes America’s healthcare blunder capital: Serious hospital errors have tripled since 2019 – including three patients who died when an engineer accidentally unplugged oxygen machine

    Sep 25, 2023
    News

    Keke Palmer awkwardly shuts down Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as they try to ask about her relationship with Darius Jackson – weeks after he sparked fury by publicly SHAMING her sheer outfit

    Sep 25, 2023
    News Politics

    Newsom and DeSantis to debate in November

    Sep 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy