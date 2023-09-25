Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    Seeking nominations for the 2023 rising stars of Madison Avenue

    Seeking nominations for the 2023 rising stars of Madison Avenue

    Insider is seeking nominations for its annual list of the rising stars of Madison Avenue. We’re looking for future leaders within the industry that are pushing the envelope.Please submit your ideas by 5 p.m. EST October 27.

    Insider is looking for nominations for our annual list of the rising stars of Madison Avenue, and we want to hear from you.

    Please submit your ideas via this form by October 27.

    The list highlights early- and mid-career ad agency professionals who are working behind the scenes to develop creative campaigns, using data in new ways, changing business practices, or challenging the traditional agency model. The ideal candidates are up-and-comers who are not current leaders but have ambitions to be future leaders.

    Criteria and methodology

    The list will profile ad agency talent across departments at traditional agencies as well as consulting firms.

    We will look at factors including the nominee’s role, responsibilities, and impact on their agency or firm and the industry. Some emphasis will be placed on how this person has already demonstrated leadership.

    Submit your nominations here and include as much detail as to why your nominee deserves to be recognized. We’re looking for as many specific examples of work and initiatives as possible for each nomination.

    The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. EST October 13. The list will go live in November.

    Check out last year’s list here.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

