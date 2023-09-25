Keke Palmer awkwardly shuts down Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as they try to ask about her relationship with Darius Jackson – weeks after he sparked fury by publicly SHAMING her sheer outfit

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Keke Palmer was quick to shut down Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during an awkward on-air conversation on Monday, when she told the pair to “get involved with y’all” after they tried to end her temporary relationship with Darius Jackson to investigate.

Keke, 30, and her boyfriend Darius – who welcomed their son Leodis in February – were reportedly on the rocks after he went viral for publicly shaming her after she wore a see-through dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas in July.

Hoda, 59, and Jenna, 41, were eager to get the scoop on their romance when Keke joined them in the Today studio to talk motherhood and turning 30.

Referring to her birthday in August, Jenna blurted out, “Can I tell you, I was watching… it might have been on your thirtieth birthday… you and Darius went out for drinks!”

Keke quickly replied, “Oh, at the Beyonce concert!” as mum-of-three Jenna admitted: ‘I watched it live!’

Keke Palmer appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday morning

Hoda Kotb (left) and Jenna Bush Hager updated Keke on her current relationship status

Keke and her boyfriend Darius Jackson pictured in April 2023 with their son Leodis

The actress continued, “Beyoncé’s concert… first of all, this was my second time going. I went with my homegirls first and he said, “I hear everyone is going for her birthday”… I thought, “Does that mean we’re going again?”

“And the funny thing is we tried to do a duck walk with him and started doing the Vogue dance.” We care!’ she added, referencing their date night on Bey’s show.

Jenna then asked, “Are you all for him?” while Keke laughed as she accused them of wanting to “get all into it.”

“Hey, listen, you were a talk show host. You know!’ Jenna fired back as Hoda added, “And you brought it up!”

‘We want to know if you are happy!’ Jenna begged as Keke replied, “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly, seriously,” while Hoda finished her sentence and suggested, “For the relationship….”

“I’m not trying to be specific!” Keke fired back when Jenna asked, “Are you all together?”

“You know what, I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyonce’s book… mind your business!” she said as Hoda and Jenna said in unison, “Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”

Mum-of-one Keke confirmed that ‘life is good’ and said she has ‘nothing but gratitude’

Hoda and Jenna looked a little bewildered when Keke told them to “mind your business.”

The actress and singer refused to confirm whether she is still in a relationship with Darius

In August, it was reported that Keke and Darius called it quits after he publicly shamed her on social media for wearing a sheer black polka dot dress to an Usher show.

“It’s the outfit, you’re a mom,” he tweeted alongside a video of Keke being serenaded by the R&B singer.

However, in an Instagram post shared on Keke’s 30th birthday on August 26, Darius called her his “partner in crime.”

Darius, 29, posted a short video clip of Keke cuddling with their son Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton Jackson on X – formerly known as Twitter.

“Congratulations on a unique creature. I hope your 30s bring you many joys and triumphs,” he wrote.

In the video, Keke leaned over their son, who was lying on a couch, as he grabbed her finger.

“Let them cook,” the singer said, planting kisses on Leo as he giggled.

During an Instagram Live, Darius filmed Keke talking about her astrological sign over lunch.

“Virgos don’t believe the hype (and) they are one of the biggest spokespeople for themselves,” he said, before Keke noted that he “really loves the Virgos.”

The personal trainer added, “My mom is a Virgo, my brother is a Virgo, my best friend is a Virgo, my grandma is a Virgo (and) my partner-in-crime is a Virgo.”

The couple, pictured here in February 2022, have been dating since August 2021

Darius went viral for publicly shaming Keke for wearing a see-through dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas in July

Keke gave birth to their son named Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton Jackson in February 2023

The Nope actress thanked Jackson for taking her out to dinner.

‘D, know that you will take me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it’s not always my birthday, but you always take me out,” she said in a video obtained by Doll desire.

“But I just want to thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet,” Keke added.

The couple has been dating since August 2021 and welcomed their son in February.