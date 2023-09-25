Blueface claims his phone was stolen and Twitter account HACKED after photo of his newborn son’s genitals was shared to social media – as fans call for star’s ARREST

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Blueface claims his phone was stolen and his Twitter account hacked after a shocking photo of his son’s genitals was shared on his account.

The rapper, 26, who welcomed his son earlier this month with ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, 23, had sparked massive outrage after a now-deleted photo was posted to the platform on Sunday, accompanied by a graphic caption detailing his son’s alleged hernia discussed. claiming that Rock “had been drinking and smoking during her pregnancy.”

A tweet from his account also read: “I had a crack baby, it’s my fault I couldn’t limit it. I tried to get that abortion, but she prayed for this shit.”

On Monday, the star wrote on Twitter: ‘My phone was stolen yesterday. I just got a new one, guys, I’m back, my Twitter was hacked.”

The photo has now been deleted, but a reply remains on the platform from Blueface’s account – in response to a fan who wrote: ‘BRO YOU EXPOSED A BABY. ARE YOU WEIRD?’ – a tweet from Blueface’s account read: ‘It’s my baby so why are we fighting.’

In the wake of his son’s shock post – who went by the name Chrisean Rock Jr. received – fans called for Blueface’s arrest.

Fans wrote: ‘Blueface and Chrisean need to go immediately. They need to arrest them both and take that child away from them.

‘Expect nothing less from an illiterate force chasing talentless male hoe, into the depths of such sickening depravity – using his own newborn body parts to shame his mother is unbelievably despicable

‘Arrest and charge and ban him from having contact with the child’ and P’lease arrests Blueface and deletes his Twitter. I’m tired of this.’

Chrisean also took to Twitter in the wake of the post, revealing she was “devastated” and accused the star of posting the photo “for influence.”

Blueface previously said about his son’s health during an interview with No Jumper: ‘I had to go because the baby probably has a little hernia or something. I didn’t do the delivery because she didn’t invite me.

‘She didn’t tell me anything. She was just doing some Instagram stuff, so I was like, ‘Okay, how do I arrange myself to just go there?’

‘The communication wasn’t there, so I ended up there. I gave her some time to figure it out, and then she finally tells me that the baby has a hernia and he’s going to have surgery or whatever. It’s nothing major, just regular stuff. And I was like, ‘Oh, damn,’ so that’s actually why I went there.”

Earlier this month, Blueface had the Department of Children and Family Services summon him after he shared videos online that showed strippers around his young son.

He is now back with his high school sweetheart Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he shares two children: their 5-year-old son and a daughter born in August 2022.

TMZ reported that the music artist was visited by officials at his San Fernando Valley home.

A video posted to social media in July showed the infamous star taunting his little boy while repeatedly asking him if he was “gay” because he showed no interest in the exotic dancers performing in a nearby room.

The entertainment site added that police have been called to Blueface’s home nine times since May.

The most recent time, neither the door nor the phone were answered when officers arrived at the Los Angeles-area home.

Blueface’s son is reportedly still in custody, with TMZ noting that it appears the recently launched investigation has made no progress.

In the past, police have been called to the home due to noise complaints about blaring music and barking dogs.

The Thotiana hitmaker has had numerous arrests and run-ins with police, but the videos involving his son are the most disturbing.

It was Blueface’s neighbors who routinely called authorities about fights and parties.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services declined to provide specific details about Blueface, born Johnathan Porter.

However, they assured the news station that “the safety and well-being of the province’s two million children and youth is the highest priority.”

The news comes days after Chrisean, 23, livestreamed her birth while welcoming her and the rap artist’s first child together.

Last Sunday, she shared a photo of the newborn and wrote, “1 day old…Heaven has sent you healthy and so handsome they can’t thank you.”

The internet sensation, whose full name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone, shared a separate photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “Chrisean Jr.”

More than 300,000 viewers watched last Sunday as she livestreamed the birth and declared: “Baby blue here time 6:27.”

Chrisean first became romantically involved with Blueface in 2020, then revealed in an October 2022 tweet that she had parted ways with the rapper.