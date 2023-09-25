Here’s How to Watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Without Cable

ABC.

Since The Bachelor (and The Bachelorette, of course) made its way to the silver screen in 2002, the reality TV show franchise has become America’s favorite guilty pleasure to binge-watch on Monday nights. In fact, the series’ viral following has prompted several spin-offs, including the Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Pad, to satisfy fans who can’t seem to get enough.

This week, the dating franchise is premiering its latest spin-off: the first-ever The Golden Bachelor, featuring 72-year-old Gerry Turner. Turner, a retired restaurateur and pickleball enthusiast from Indiana, lost his wife in 2017 to a bacterial infection. The Golden Bachelor will follow the same structure as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but will feature twenty-two senior women (each of whom is at least 60 years old) who will battle to win over Turner’s heart for a chance at love. The first episode airs this Thursday, Sept. 28, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

