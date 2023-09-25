Mon. Sep 25th, 2023

    ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro ‘Shaken’ by Longtime Friend Bob Menendez’ Indictment

    The bombshell corruption case facing Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) “looks ugly,” “looks bad,” and “is hard to explain,” The View co-host Ana Navarro said on Monday’s show, while revealing that she has known the embattled politician personally for some three decades.

    “I’m having a very hard time reconciling the evidence I saw shown on TV with the Bob Menendez I have known for almost 30 years,” she said during Monday’s taping of the daytime talk show. “This is personally hard for me, when I saw all the evidence I’m shaken. I’m hoping against hope that there is some sort of logical explanation.”

    However, according to the political commentator and Republican strategist: “[T]here is a bigger problem here than Bob Menendez.”

